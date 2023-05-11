Vince Russo Recalls Backstage Fight Between Ken Shamrock & Big Show In WWE

Fights have been known to break out behind the scenes in wrestling, and Vince Russo recently recalled a fight between Ken Shamrock & Big Show in WWE. Russo was a guest on The Wrestling Outlaws and during the conversation he talked about the skirmish, which took place in 1999 between the two then-WWE stars.

“We’re in the cafeteria, and Big Show is just needling Shamrock,” Russo said about the incident (per Wrestling Inc. “‘Huh, World’s Most Toughest Man.’ In catering … And bro, Kenny don’t have that kind of sense of humor … So Show’s needling him, needling him … and Shamrock’s like ‘Ha ha ha.'”

Russo conti9nued, “Finally Shamrock says ‘Bro, if you don’t leave me the eff alone, I am going to take you down to that floor in three seconds. And I promise you, you’re going to be crying.’ Bro, all the boys are there, this is catering … Bro, he did exactly what he said he was going to do. Big Show continued, I don’t know what he did. Next thing I know, he’s in the legit ankle lock … screaming in catering.”