Vince Russo Credits Vince McMahon For Creating ‘The Seed’ of D-Generation X

– During his latest episode of the Truth and Consequences podcast, Vince Russo discussed the creation of D-Generation X and more. Highlights are below:

On Vince McMahon coming up with the original idea for DX: “Here’s the seed. This came from Vince, bro. I wish I could sit here and say it came from me. I would fail the lie detector test. This came from Vince. It was just the two of us, bro. Remember, just the two of us sitting at his table. And the nWo was freaking hot, and Vince turned to me. And he said to me, he goes, ‘Vince, why aren’t we doing the same thing?’ And his point was, ‘Vince, we have the guys. We have the cool guys, and they’re younger!’ You’ve got a bunch of old men doing the nWo. This is what Vince said, ‘They’re old guys, bro. We can do the same exact thing, and we actually have guys that are young and hip.’ Okay, bro?”

On the DX name: “Here’s another thing. ‘Okay yeah, Vince Russo takes credit for everything. The name! The name, bro. Bro, I told you, I worked right next door to Creative Services. Bro, they had just done a PPV where they came out with the posters and everything else. And the PPV was ‘D-Generation X.’ And I was like, ‘That’s freaking brilliant!’ And bro, I don’t even know who came up with that. It was a nameless, faceless person. But I saw D-Generation X, they had already come up with it. And I said, ‘Shoot, bro. That’s freaking awesome. So I did not come up with the seed. I did not come up with the name.”

On Shane McMahon coming up with the theme: “As I’ve said in many, many interviews, Shane who was very, very young at the time, was very influential. I would give Shane credit for the music. I remember we were in the parking garage at Titan Tower. And we were just talking about this, you know? And Shane [says], ‘Vince, come in my car, come in my car, I want you to hear this song. This is like what I’m thinking about for DX.’ And I went in his car and it sounded very much like what DX’s theme song became.”

On who was ultimately responsible for creating DX: “But you know, like I said, bro. Vince was the seed. Shane was very influential in the music. The Creative Services came up with the freaking name. Kevin Dunn, you know, TV. They came up with that entrance. So my god, bro. There was really a little bit from everybody. My involvement was, bro, once we got the ball rolling, now I’m writing for them. I’m writing the skits, I’m writing for DX on a weekly basis. Bro, at that point, you know, Shawn basically — I have a lot of trust with Shawn, he’s basically like delivering my promos verbatim. Triple H is basically delivering my promos verbatim. So like, I will take the credit for the writing. But I was writing for them like I was writing for anybody else. It was just part of the show.”

