Vince Russo On If WWE Has Any Reason To Fear AEW

In an interview with 411’s Jeffrey Harris and the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast (which you can listen to below), Vince Russo was asked if WWE has anything to fear in AEW.

“As much as I would like to say yes, I don’t think so,” Russo said. “You know, the WWE has been the only game in town for so long. I mean when you look at the Saudi Arabia deal, when you look at the FOX deal, when you look at the money they’re bringing in, because quite frankly they’ve been the only game in town for such a long period of time, I think that’s silly to believe [that the WWE is in trouble].

Let’s be honest. There’s such a level of arrogance when it comes to the WWE, that I would love to see somebody come along that’s a threat. I really would because it would take them down a few notches and force them to put their egos in check, but the fact that they’ve been the only game in town for so long — and I mean I think it’s great that AEW sold out the MGM Grand — but you’re talking about — okay, they sold out All In. Now, six months later, there’s another big show they sold out. Bro, of course they can sell out big shows. There’s no doubt in my mind if they did one big show every three or four months, it would be a sellout. No doubt in my mind, but when you’re talking about competing with Vince McMahon, you’re not talking about four shows a year. You’re talking about TV. You’re talking about weekly programming. You’re talking about house shows. You have so many areas that you have to compete with them from, and I mean, starting at ground zero, that’s not easy. And again, I can tell you that based on experience with TNA. That’s what we experienced at TNA. So, I want them to be successful. I want the boys to make money. But them being a serious threat to the WWE, I just don’t know about.”

In the full interview, which you can listen to below, Russo talks about WWE botching how they booked Ronda Rousey from the start, why he thinks vindictiveness was at the root of WWE picking Baron Corbin as Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania 35 opponent, why he didn’t push Samoa Joe as the face of TNA in 2006, what happened backstage to Triple H after the Kliq curtain call, why Triple H doesn’t have the right mind to change WWE, and more.

Intro

WrestleMania weekend (0:17)

What match should go on last at WrestleMania (3:40)

How Ronda Rousey has been booked (7:20)

Baron Corbin being picked at Kurt Angle’s opponent (10:15)

If AEW is good for wrestling (14:00)

If WWE should fear AEW (15:35)

Why Samoa Joe wasn’t booked as face of TNA (18:10)

Triple H’s main event push and the curtain call (23:35)

Triple H’s mind for being a wrestling executive (26:38)

Triple H/Batista and Kofi Kingston storyline booking (29:00)

