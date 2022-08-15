Vincent On His Former Stable The Righteous And Their Unrealized Potential Together

Since joining IMPACT Wrestling, Vincent has been has been a focal member of the company’s talent. Speaking with SEScoops, Vincent talked about how he would have preferred for his former Ring of Honor group to join him in the IMPACT transition. You can read a highlight from the interview below.

On hindsight about debuting solo or as a group with IMPACT: “I mean, if I’m being completely honest with you, I loved The Righteous. The thing we were doing, myself, Bateman, and Dutch, I wish that could have continued longer because it was gonna be pretty awesome. We were going to do a whole thing with Jay Lethal where Jay Lethal joins the group and there’s this whole kind of wild thing moving forward. We just started getting into that. I don’t know if you even watched the tail end of [that era of] Ring of Honor, but we had just started to get into that. At Final Battle, the last Final Battle, it was supposed to be myself versus Jay Lethal, which starts the story. But obviously we got the news before that, so everything kinda changed. There was no point in doing it at that point. I mean, at the end of the day, it would be cool to have went in there as The Righteous into IMPACT because I do think that specific vision hasn’t scratched the surface of what it could be, you know what I mean? I think it would be very interesting there.”