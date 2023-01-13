Vinnie Stigma On Managing Homicide At Outlaw Wrestling Show, Wrestling Johnny Valiant

Hardcore rocker Vinnie Stigma is set to manage Homicide for an Outlaw Wrestling show, and he recently talked about how it came about and more. Stigma, the lead guitarist for Agnostic Front, spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting the appearance and you can see some highlights below:

On being a fan of wrestling: “Well, I was always a Bruno Sammartino fan. I always liked wrestling because I believe in it. I even wrestled Johnny Valiant on YouTube. Yeah, Johnny Valiant was a friend of mine, and we wrestled in my backyard, in my tattoo shop. Yeah, it was really great. You can watch it on YouTube. There’s two versions. The one that’s on there now, I don’t like. But he breaks a 2×4 over my head. Forget it. We collapsed furniture. It was a lot of fun.”

On managing Homicide for Outlaw Wrestling: “Well, I got to thank Kevin Gill for getting me involved in this situation over here. Well, like I said, the guys are hardcore guys. I mean, it’s all about the music they listen to, the guys that they represent, the people that they represent, and you got to believe in your wrestler. When I look at a wrestler, I say, “Do I believe in this guy? Does he believe in himself?” And I believe in a lot of these guys. That’s how I roll, anyway.”

On if he’s met Homicide before: “No, I never met him… not at the moment, but I will, that’s for sure. I’m dying to meet this fellow… I know he’s a hardcore guy.”

Of if he’s interested in doing more in wrestling: “I’d love to, because like I said, I’m a fan. I believe I could bring a different flavor to it, a different crowd, a different aspect. I think that it’s time to break. Because I think as far as the music goes, it’s music that you can touch. It’s music that you believe in. It’s music for people that like wrestling. So it really goes hand in hand, a lot of it.”