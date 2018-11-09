Vinny Marseglia Would Love a Kingdom/LIJ Feud

– Vinny Marseglia spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed the possibility of a feud between The Kingdom and LIJ, plus more. Highlights are below:

On a possible Kingdom/LIJ feud in Japan: “Yea that would be awesome. We had that one match with them for the Six-Man Tag Titles at the Best in the World pay-per-view. That match was cool but I would love to do a series of battles with The Kingdom and LIJ. That would be awesome…I think a Kingdom-LIJ feud would be something amazing for wrestling fans all over the world,” said Marseglia.

On if the Kingdom needs a rival to feud with: “I don’t know if we necessarily need [a rival], but we’d love to have…We love competition, so any good competition out there in trios, we would love to get in the ring with them. Just to continue to prove that we’re the best trio in the world right now and our Six-Man Tag Titles say that. You know LIJ’s [a rival]. Elite and Bullet Club’s always been [a rival]. I’d say those guys have always been my favorite to go to war with. The LIJ thing is something I’ve been wanting to do so hopefully we can make that happen.”