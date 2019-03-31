Vinny Marseglia Reveals the Origins of His ROH Persona, Talks Acting Work & More

– Vinny Marseglia discussed his “Horror King” gimmick and more during his interview with Interactive Wrestling Radio. Highlights are below:

On the origins of his “Horror King” persona: “It has always been a big part of me. What you see is what I love on top of pro wrestling, of course. It was just figuring out how to bring that in and kind of show that side of me… It was just being myself and having fun. It is just bringing something different to wrestling. I hope that what I’m doing is something different for people to enjoy. I share the same interest as many who are wrestling fans as well. I’ve always been a fan of the Devil’s Rejects, all the documentaries, and even like the older-older black and white horror movies. Every since I was a little kid, it has always been professional wrestling and horror movies! I’ve always wanted to be in a horror film which I ended up doing. It is “The Find” which will be available on Netflix and Amazon Prime. I play the role of the serial killer in the film named Damond. And, bringing the horror into professional wrestling, I feel it is coming all together finally. I hope people are enjoying it.”

On if he ever dreamed he’d be an actor: “I always wanted to be a pro wrestler. That was my overall goal. But, being so involved in the movies which my mother started with me at a young age. She always loved horror movies and got me involved with it. But, they came to me with this script, “We’re interested in you being in a horror film.” The answer right away was “YES!” It didn’t really matter what the script was going to be – I read it later on and, of course, it was great. But, the answer right away was “YES!” for that opportunity. It was cool, man! I got to live in this mansion for like 2 weeks. I lived like a vampire for 2 weeks. I slept all day and filmed all night. It was pretty wild, man.”

On if he’s ever met Rob Zombie: “I actually have never met Rob Zombie. But, I am a big fan of his music. I actually saw Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson recently on the Twins of Evil tour. Man, what a performance by both guys!”

On the formation of Villain Enterprises: “It is a really interesting thing. PCO, I believe he may not be human! (laughs) He is a very interesting… Very interesting performer. Brody King is an absolute monster. And then you’ve got the Villain (Marty Scurll). I think it is a team that the Kingdom, and you’ve already got a little taste of it, But, I do believe you will see numerous matches between the Kingdom and Villain Enterprises. And, I think they’ll be good! We are the 3 time Ring of Honor 6 Man Champions, I might add!”

On the formation of Life Blood in Ring of Honor: “I think it gives the Ring of Honor fans a chance to see a lot of new faces – A lot of talent that maybe they’ve always wanted to see in Ring of Honor. And, it gives them a chance to see the matches that they’ve always wanted to see. I think Ring of Honor is on the high rise and thinks look good for the future.”

On wanting to win singles gold in ROH: “Absolutely! It is a goal of mine to want to become Ring of Honor Television Champion and slap “Horror TV” on it. I think there is more to show for each of us (in the Kingdom) as singles competitors as well as tag team competitors. But, that is a goal of mine, to become Ring of Honor World Television Champion!”