Vinny Pacifico Recalls Receiving Advice From Zack Sabre Jr.

Vinny Pacifico says he got some good advice from Zack Sabre Jr. early on in his career. During his conversation with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds, Pacifico recalled how Sabre rode to a show with him and gave him advice on his match and more.

“We rode to a show together years ago,” he recalled. “I was working at ShopRite. I was working and I had a booking. I was very young, I was new to this, so it was ‘hey Vinny, we have an opportunity for you to wrestle at this company. You’re going to be riding with Zack Sabre Jr, so take advantage.’ I was like, ‘Of course.’ My boss said I couldn’t get out of work. That was the hardest thing because no one covered for me. No one was able to take the shift. So, I quit. I had another job lined up, but that was it. I had to quit.”

He continued, “Zack was the coolest guy, watched my matches, gave me advice, watched my match at the show and he was awesome. For years on, he’s always been awesome to me, always cool to me. We always talk. He’s a dream match for me. His style of wrestling, his grit, I love it.”