Vinny Pacifico On What Got Him Into Wrestling As a Kid, His Perspective Changing As a Performer

Vinny Pacifico’s mindset on wrestling has changed since when he first got into it growing up, as he noted in a recent interview. The indie star appeared on Bobby Fish’s Undisputed podcast and discussed getting into wrestling at an early age and what he appreciates about it now.

“Growing up, what really got me into wrestling was like… Now, as a wrestler, I’ve learned to fall in love with the in ring [stuff].” Pacifico said (per Fightful). “But prior, as a fan, I loved Rey Mysterio, the colored masks. The Boogeyman really caught my eye, and that was the beginning stuff where I really just enjoyed the spectacle and the stories.

He continued, “I still love the stories, but someone’s look in the beginning would get me like, ‘Holy shit, this is awesome. I love this, this is really cool.’ But now, it’s like, I wanna see who can kick someone’s ass, I wanna see when someone does something in the ring. Being a wrestler changed everything, and that as a hard thing for me to actually grasp at sixteen years old when I was doing this. I was just like, ‘How do I not be a fan? How do I just learn from this?’, it took me a little while. At 17/18, I got it.”