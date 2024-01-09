Vinny Pacifico Says He’s Learned a Lot From Bobby Fish, Says Fish’s Charisma Is ‘Underrated’

Vinny Pacifico has learned a lot from Bobby Fish, praising the WWE and AEW star for helping him in the business. Pacifico recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight and talked about how Fish has stayed in contract with him throughout his career and given him advice over the years. You can check out some highlights below:

On learning under Fish: “Bobby Fish, he is somebody who I’ve known for a long time, he’s watched me since I was 16 years old. If someone is watching who is a new wrestler: take that drive and give that vet or legend or TV guy a ride to the airport if they need one. When I was 17, I was asked to drive him to the airport after a show. He had a red-eye flight. I did it. Learned so much from him, stayed in touch. Over time, we stayed in touch. His WWE run, AEW run. He’s somebody who is very willing to give his time to help you grow. Very good person.”

On Fish’s talents: “He’s a fighter. He’s really talented. We had a really good match. He is someone who, I would say, very underrated in the sense of charisma. His in-ring work is bar none, but his charisma, the way we did that promo, the way we interacted was really good. He is somebody who definitely deserves more credit for his charisma and personality.”