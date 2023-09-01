Vinny Pacifico On His NJPW Debut, Not Knowing Who He Was Facing

Vinny Pacifico made his NJPW debut at All Star Junior Festival last month, and he recently discussed the experience. Pacifico spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On his experience at the show: “I can’t even begin to say. That was probably the best night of my career, hands down. The people I was around, the amount I learned, the wealth of knowledge that was backstage at that show was unexplainable. I’m very lucky to have had that opportunity. Kinda ready to do it again.”

On not knowing who he would face until the match was announced: “I had no idea. I had no idea of anything. They just hit me up and say, hey Vinny are you available this day? I said yes I am and that was that. It was late, but it could have been stuff behind the scenes that I didn’t know about. They called me about a month prior.”