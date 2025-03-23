Vinny Pacifico Set For Upcoming TV Series MenSpeaking

Vinny Pacifico says he’s set to be part of an upcoming TV series called MenSpeaking. The independent star spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In the Weeds and revealed that he’s set to be part of the show, which focuses on veterans and their mental health.

“There is a TV show coming out very soon called MenSpeaking,” Pacifico said. “It’s a talk show about mental health and dealing with everyday life. It features veterans who have dealt with a lot and the things they went through during their time (in the military). A bunch of people are part of it. It’s about mental health, struggle, finding self-love, and finding who you are. It’s a really positive show.”

He continued, “I’ve been selected to be part of that show this summer. It’s going to be really special because it’s one of it’s kind. It’s a TV show, but it turns into the a podcast. We have some really huge guests lined up. The fact that they considered me and got me in is really special.”

Pacifico made an appearance on AEW Dynamite earlier this month.