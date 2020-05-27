Vitor Belfort Wants to Tag With Mike Tyson in AEW

MMA fighter Vitor Belfort has an idea for a wrestling match: himself and Mike Tyson tagging in AEW. Belfort was in attendance at Double or Nothing over the weekend and in quotes provided to MMA Junkie by ONE Championship, Belfort pitched the idea of a tag match with himself and Tyson — who presented the TNT Championship to Cody at Double or Nothing — taking on two of AEW’s champions.

“I think AEW should have Mike and myself do a tag team match against two of their champions,” said Belfort. “Tony (Khan), the owner of AEW, is a good friend of mine. That, for me, is a great idea, and I’m open to it.”

No word on if Belfort would rather face Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, or a team made up of World Champion Jon Moxley and Cody. Belfort also weighed in on the idea in a post to Instagram, as you can see below: