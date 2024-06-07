Vix Crow On Her In-Ring Future, Potentially Joining AEW or TNA

The former Alicia Fox recently shared her thoughts on her in-ring future and potentially joining another major wrestling promotion like AEW or TNA. Fox has been going by Vix Crow since she exited WWE last year, and has worked a couple of matches in recent months. She spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview, and was asked if she is interested in joining a big company any time soon.

“Some days yes [I see myself joining one of them], some days no,” Crow said (per Wrestling Inc). “I always think about Zack Ryder, and [how] he’s able to just really work territories and I think that was just fun. That’s what I find at Hatchet [Pro Wrestling School] is this nostalgic feeling of like when Kelly [Kelly] and I went to practice.”

She continued, “The Deep South girls, all these women have held hands of another woman somewhere, so it just is a very curious experience for me. But I think I’m better to do that when I can have more boots on the ground in other companies and meeting more women too. I think it’s what I want to do because it makes wrestling more sweet.”

Crow worked the HER event in April, taking on Mickie James, and then returned to the ring again at F1RST Wrestling Hot Streak event in May.