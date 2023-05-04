Vladimir The Superfan Reportedly Undergoes Surgery

Wrestling superfan Vladimir Abouzeide underwent surgery to assist in issues related to his Parkinson’s disease, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Abouzeide, who was the subject of an unaired WWE documentary, underwent surgery on Friday in order to help with physical issues related to the condition.

The report notes that the spinal surgery took four hours and required four surgeons working on Abouzeide at the same time. The surgery was successful and will require four to six weeks of physical therapy once he is healed enough to do so.

Abouzeide made his Parkinson’s diagnosis public over WrestleMania weekend. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Vladimir on his recovery.