VxS Lucid Dreams Results 4.10.21: Low Ki vs. Lio Rush, CaZXL Makes An Appearance
Violent x Suffering held Lucid Dreams on Saturday in Tampa at The Cuban Club, with the event being part of GCW The Collective that aired on FITE TV. The show featured Low Ki vs. Lio Rush and an appearance from CaZXL (formerly Big Cass in WWE).
Here are the full results from the show, courtesy of Fightful:
* Rich Swann def. KTB
* Pure Rules: Daniel Garcia def. AJ Gray
* Five-on-Five Fatality: Team VxS (Gabriel Skye, Ken Broadway, Myron Reed, TJ Crawford, Dante Leon) def. Team Blessed (Ninja Mask, KC Navarro, Marcus Mathers, TJ Crawford, Andy Brown)
* Brian Cage def. Chris Dickinson
* 2 Cold Scorpio def. Eli Everfly
* Jimmy Lloyd def. Jordan Oliver
* JTG def. Dr. Cube, with Big Cass doing a run-in during the match
* Low Ki def. Lio Rush
WARRIOR'S WAY from Low Ki #watchVxS pic.twitter.com/exEhT5GY5V
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 10, 2021
Big Cass powerbombs a goon into broken glass #watchVxS pic.twitter.com/YCYz9WyJTE
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 10, 2021
Scorpio snuffs out Everfly #watchVxS pic.twitter.com/r2U2fC62zD
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 10, 2021
HOW IS @DirtyDickinson FUNCTIONING AT THIS LEVEL??? #WatchVxS pic.twitter.com/XpZZCfpXij
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 10, 2021
