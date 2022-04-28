W. Morrissey Believes He’s Delivering The Best Work Of His Career In Impact

W. Morrissey better known to WWE fans as Big Cass is having a great time in Impact Wrestling. During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette (per Fightful), Morrissey opened up about delivering some of his best work ever.

“Yeah, IMPACT has been great. The crew there has been awesome. The writing team is fucking awesome. I really like it there. Now that I’m sober and have a good head on my shoulders, I feel like I’m doing the best work of my career. I feel like I’m getting better and better each time I’m out there. I feel like I’m reaching for that potential I talked about. I feel myself getting more confident. I feel myself getting better. Even when I watch my stuff back, I am getting better. It’s been a really good experience at IMPACT, it’s really awesome there. Everybody’s cool. I think it was the perfect place to come back into [TV wrestling]. It’s given me an opportunity to grow and pitch ideas for myself and try to work with them to [bring out the best in me].”

Back in 2019, Morrissey was involved in an incident backstage at a WrestlePro independent show where he allegedly confronted and tried to fight Joey Janel. It led to bad press at the time and Morrissey needed to take time out to deal with personal issues. It appears he has gone on to successful resolved them and turned his career around for the better.