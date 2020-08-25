wrestling / News
Wade Barrett Set To Join NXT Announce Team For This Week’s Episode
August 25, 2020 | Posted by
It appears that the NXT announce team will have a new addition, at least for one week.
Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that former WWE star Wade Barrett will join the NXT commentary booth for the August 26 edition of the show. The report states that while Barrett will join NXT this week, there’s no indication that he’s signed a full-time deal to return to WWE and that this is currently a one-shot deal.
Barrett left WWE in 2016 and was most recently a member of the National Wrestling Alliance commentary team.
More Trending Stories
- Note on Identity for Enhancement Talent on Last Night’s Raw Underground
- Mick Foley Discusses WWE Ribbing Him After Casket Match With Undertaker, How Company Gimmicked Grave For Buried Alive Match At In Your House 11
- Eric Bischoff Tells Story Of Hulk Hogan Having A Knife Backstage After Creative Tension Leading Up To WCW Road Wild 1998
- Roman Reigns Responds to Randy Orton Taking Shot At Him, Tells Orton To ‘Get His Numbers Up’, Orton Compares Reigns to Horse