Wade Barrett Set To Join NXT Announce Team For This Week’s Episode

It appears that the NXT announce team will have a new addition, at least for one week.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that former WWE star Wade Barrett will join the NXT commentary booth for the August 26 edition of the show. The report states that while Barrett will join NXT this week, there’s no indication that he’s signed a full-time deal to return to WWE and that this is currently a one-shot deal.

Barrett left WWE in 2016 and was most recently a member of the National Wrestling Alliance commentary team.