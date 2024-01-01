Wakana Uehara Reflects On Her First Full Year in Wrestling, Talks Match With Aja Kong

Wakana Uehara had a strong rookie year in 2023, and the TJPW looked back on the past 12 months in a new interview. Uehara spoke with Fightful’s Scott Edwards ahead of her match with Aja Kong on January 4th and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On being part of TJPW in 2023: “As someone who knew nothing about wrestling to begin with, this past year has been a series of trials and tribulations, and rather than enjoying myself, I have been struggling every day. But I was very happy to have the support of the fans, and I began to enjoy the matches more and more. The hardest part was the physical pain. At first, just working the ropes left my back blue and bruised. For about six months, there was hardly a day when my muscles were not sore. I will continue to train hard to avoid injury. The best thing about becoming a wrestler is that my daily life has become brighter and brighter, and I have more courage. I used to be an idol, and I still work as an actress and appear on variety shows. Since I started wrestling, I am less nervous than before, both in acting and in shows.”

On winning the Next Generation Tournament: “It gave me confidence. Every time I have tried something in my life, I have focused on winning. In this world, hard work does not always pay off. However, I was able to prove that if you put in the effort, your chances of getting results will increase. I would like to make the most of this experience and continue to pursue my dreams without sparing any effort.”

On facing Aja Kong: “Aja Kong is a legendary wrestler, and everyone thinks that a rookie who has been fighting just one year since her debut is no match for her. But I don’t go into a match thinking that I will lose, no matter how much of a superior opponent I am. No matter how hard the fight may be, I will face it with a determination to win, and I am now very much looking forward to January 4th.”

On what she wants fans to know about her: “I would like them to know that Wakana Uehara is a supernova who is going to spread her wings to the world. Right now, I am a newcomer who has just debuted, and I have only fought in Japan, but I will definitely become a superstar someday. When I do, please tell everyone around me that you have been supporting Wakana Uehara since she was a newcomer.”