WALTER Passes Pete Dunne to Become Longest-Reigning NXT UK Champion Of All-Time

February 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK NXT Takeover New York

WALTER is officially in the history books as the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion of all-time. The NXT UK Twitter account posted on Thursday to note that WALTER had tied Pete Dunne for the longest title reign at 686 days. As of now, he has hit 687 days and moved solely into #1.

WALTER won the title from Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: New York on April 5th, 2019. He is only the third holder of the title since it was instituted in January of 2017 when Tyler Bate won the title.

