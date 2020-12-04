Wardlow Doesn’t Remember His Cage Match With Cody, Talks Joining Inner Circle & More

Wardlow made quite an impression with his cage match with Cody last November, but the whole experience was a blur for him. The MJF ally appeared on the latest AEW Unrestricted and discussed his memories (or lack thereof) of the match, joining the Inner Circle and more. The show sent us some highlights, which you can check out below along with the full audio:

On his cage match with Cody: “It’s like that whole evening and match is like a blackout. I don’t remember the entrance. The only thing I really remember is when I was standing in the ring, and Cody and I were squaring off when the bell rang.”

On joining The Inner Circle: “I was a little more surprised that Jericho welcomed us [MJF & Wardlow] with smiles and hugs and all of that.”

On his wrestling philosophy: “Wrestling for me, you know, this is what I do. This is what I know. This is very real to me. When I get out there, I’m competing. I’m an athlete. I’m a wrestler. I’m not an entertainer. I’m not an artist. You know, when I’m out there, am I entertaining? Absolutely. Do I create art? Art of war, sure. I’ll create a painting with their blood.”