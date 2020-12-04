wrestling / News
Wardlow Doesn’t Remember His Cage Match With Cody, Talks Joining Inner Circle & More
Wardlow made quite an impression with his cage match with Cody last November, but the whole experience was a blur for him. The MJF ally appeared on the latest AEW Unrestricted and discussed his memories (or lack thereof) of the match, joining the Inner Circle and more. The show sent us some highlights, which you can check out below along with the full audio:
On his cage match with Cody: “It’s like that whole evening and match is like a blackout. I don’t remember the entrance. The only thing I really remember is when I was standing in the ring, and Cody and I were squaring off when the bell rang.”
On joining The Inner Circle: “I was a little more surprised that Jericho welcomed us [MJF & Wardlow] with smiles and hugs and all of that.”
On his wrestling philosophy: “Wrestling for me, you know, this is what I do. This is what I know. This is very real to me. When I get out there, I’m competing. I’m an athlete. I’m a wrestler. I’m not an entertainer. I’m not an artist. You know, when I’m out there, am I entertaining? Absolutely. Do I create art? Art of war, sure. I’ll create a painting with their blood.”
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Say They’ve Been ‘Whispering’ to Tony Khan About Working With Impact for Two Years
- Backstage Update on AEW & Impact Crossover, How Much Talents Knew About It, Note on Omega on IMPACT!
- More Reactions To AEW/Impact Crossover: Sami Callihan Teases Reunion With Jon Moxley, Young Bucks Post Old TNA Photo
- Chyna’s Former Manager Reveals Her Reaction To Finding Out About Triple H and Stephanie McMahon