Wardlow Drools Over The Thought Of Delivering A Powerbomb To MJF

During a recent interview with Z100’s Josh Martinez on his Superstar Crossover podcast, AEW star Wardlow gave praise to Billy Gunn as a coach and names The Pinnacle members that still help him. He also can’t wait to power bomb MJF. Check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

On Billy Gunn and FTR: “Billy Gunn has been my coach for the majority of my time in AEW. So every single match, he has been my coach. So every match, he always has had a piece of advice for me. Every single match, he’s given me — even if it’s just one little tweak, he gives me something to work on for next week, and I love it. I literally obsess over what he says for a whole week. Then, I get to correct that the next week. That has honestly been what’s exciting for me to do, too. Just knowing that I’m bettering myself every week and challenging myself to work on these things. So I would say Billy Gunn, but then also before we imploded, the members of The Pinnacle. Obviously, Max and I have had a falling out. Obviously, Spears has completely lost his mind. Fortunately, Dax and Cash, still are intelligent enough for me to associate with, and they all still help me big time.”

On fallout with Maxwell Jacob Friedman: “Dude, the thought of powerbombing Max makes me drool. I obsess over it. I cannot wait to powerbomb that kid. I’m going to powerbomb him until my arms go numb.”