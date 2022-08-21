wrestling / News

Wardlow Makes Surprise Appearance at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck

August 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Wardlow AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– AEW TNT Champion Wardlow made a surprise appearance over the weekend at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck event. The card was held last night The Avalon Hotel & Event Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. Avvording to Revenge Pro’s Twitter, Wardlow made an announced appearance and destroyed “The Man Dime” Elijah Dean (h/t WrestlingInc.com).

You can view a clip of the AEW star delivering a powerbomb to The Man Dime at the event that was posted on Twitter below. Wardlow previously wrestled in the Erie-based Revenge Pro before making his AEW debut. The reigning TNT Champion also previously squashed Elijah Dean on an episode of AEW Dark in October of 2020.

