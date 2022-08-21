Wardlow Makes Surprise Appearance at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck

– AEW TNT Champion Wardlow made a surprise appearance over the weekend at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck event. The card was held last night The Avalon Hotel & Event Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. Avvording to Revenge Pro’s Twitter, Wardlow made an announced appearance and destroyed “The Man Dime” Elijah Dean (h/t WrestlingInc.com).

You can view a clip of the AEW star delivering a powerbomb to The Man Dime at the event that was posted on Twitter below. Wardlow previously wrestled in the Erie-based Revenge Pro before making his AEW debut. The reigning TNT Champion also previously squashed Elijah Dean on an episode of AEW Dark in October of 2020.

Tonight has been wild. If you're not here you just missed AEW TNT Champion Wardlow show up unannounced and destroy The Man Dime. You never know what's going to happen on a Revenge event! — Revenge Pro (@RevengePro_Erie) August 21, 2022