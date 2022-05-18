Wardlow on Watching WWE Due to Cody Rhodes’ Return, FTR’s Influence on His Career

– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover podcast, AEW wrestler Wardlow discussed watching WWE now due to Cody Rhodes returning to the company, and how FTR has mentored him and influenced his career. Check out what he had to say below: (per WrestlingInc.com):

Wardlow on watching WWE more now due to Cody Rhodes’ return: “I mean, I’ll be honest, you know, I mentioned Cody, I feel like him going there has been the reason I’ve kind of watched a little bit because I got into the business late. I really don’t have that many friends. I don’t have many friends in general, by choice. But I really don’t know that many people over in WWE, so I don’t — there’s nobody I watch on WWE that I’d know personally other than Cody. So him going back has caused me to watch a few things just to see what he’s doing over there.”

On the influence FTR has had on his career: “They are huge mentors of mine. I will be thanking and giving my gratitude to those two men for the rest of my career” said Wardlow. “Dax is somebody that is very to himself and he doesn’t give out compliments often, but when he sees something in someone, he does offer his knowledge and he has an abundance of it. Cash and Dax, and even when I was in the Pinnacle before Spears lost his mind, they took me under their wings and taught me so much and continue to this day.”