wrestling / News
Warrior Wrestling 22 Results: Athena Battles Janai Kai, More
Warrior Wrestling held its latest show last night in St. Louis with Athena defending the Women’s Championship and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* Warhorse def. Adam Brooks
* Camaro Jackson def. Mike Outlaw
* Alex Coughlin def. Yuya Uemura
* Dragon Bane def. Alpha Wolf
* KC Navarro def. Mike Bennett
* Lance Archer def. Dante Leon and Myron Reed
* Deonna Purrazzo def. Tootie Lynn
* Jeff Cobb def. JONAH
* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship: Athena def. Janai Kai
* Davey Richards def. Brian Cage
The Young GOAT @TheBadReed finally topples the giant @LanceHoyt! #HotFire #WarriorWrestling
WATCH: https://t.co/Le6xH0Q39R pic.twitter.com/YOuVWgXokh
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) May 29, 2022
The #Virtuosa has the Fujiwara locked in! #WarriorWrestling #TeamAmbition #OurCity @DeonnaPurrazzo @TheTootieLynn @TeamAmbitionSTL
WATCH: https://t.co/Le6xH0Q39R pic.twitter.com/4c4FY7TY6w
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) May 29, 2022
HE GOT EM! @RealJeffCobb really is a #HawaiianHulk! 😱#WarriorWrestling
WATCH: https://t.co/Le6xH0Q39R pic.twitter.com/a2gYqS862J
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) May 29, 2022
Athena hits the O-Face, but @FrankTheClown_ pulls the official out of the ring to keep the champ from retaining! SOMEBODY DEAL WITH THIS CLOWN! #WarriorWrestling @Janai_Kai pic.twitter.com/SoGwPUhDeW
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) May 29, 2022
Davey Richards with a double foot stomp right through the cold heart of THE MACHINE Brian Cage! #WarriorWrestling @briancagegmsi @RichardsWesley
WATCH: https://t.co/Le6xH0Q39R pic.twitter.com/GsFv7HpWMS
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) May 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Ahmed Johnson on Altercation With The Rock in WWE, Nearly Leading The Nation of Domination
- Eric Bischoff On Steve Austin & Brian Pillman’s Run As Hollywood Blonds, WCW’s Battlebowl Concept
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid
- Jake Paul’s Boxing Promotion Reportedly Seeking Ex-WWE Star For Fight