Warrior Wrestling 22 Results: Athena Battles Janai Kai, More

Warrior Wrestling held its latest show last night in St. Louis with Athena defending the Women’s Championship and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Warhorse def. Adam Brooks

* Camaro Jackson def. Mike Outlaw

* Alex Coughlin def. Yuya Uemura

* Dragon Bane def. Alpha Wolf

* KC Navarro def. Mike Bennett

* Lance Archer def. Dante Leon and Myron Reed

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Tootie Lynn

* Jeff Cobb def. JONAH

* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship: Athena def. Janai Kai

* Davey Richards def. Brian Cage

Athena hits the O-Face, but @FrankTheClown_ pulls the official out of the ring to keep the champ from retaining! SOMEBODY DEAL WITH THIS CLOWN! #WarriorWrestling @Janai_Kai pic.twitter.com/SoGwPUhDeW — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) May 29, 2022