wrestling / News
Warrior Wrestling 29 Results: El Hijo Del Vikingo In Main Event, More
March 26, 2023 | Posted by
Warrior Wrestling held their latest show on Saturday night, with El Hijo Del Vikingo competing in the main event and more. You can see the full Warrior Wrestling 29 results below per Fightful, along with the full video:
* Clark Connors def. Jake Something
* Max The Impaler def. WARHORSE
* Johnny Warrior (Hennigan) def. Storm Grayson
* Jordan Kross def. Beast Man
* Brian Cage def. Zachary Wentz
* Top Flight def. The Velocities
* Warrior Wrestling World Championship Match: KC Navarro def. Jordan Oliver.
* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship Match: Gringo Loco def. El Hijo Del Vikingo and Arez
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Thought Process Behind WWE Selecting Certain Cities For PPV Events
- CM Punk Jokes About Making ‘Gay Love’ To Shawn Michaels In Deleted Instagram Post
- Jim Ross Recalls Build For Undertaker vs. Kane At WrestleMania 14, Rumors Of Barbed Wire Tag Team Match
- Steve Austin On Facing Kevin Owens At WrestleMania 38, Why Last Year Was The Right Time