Warrior Wrestling 29 Results: El Hijo Del Vikingo In Main Event, More

Warrior Wrestling held their latest show on Saturday night, with El Hijo Del Vikingo competing in the main event and more. You can see the full Warrior Wrestling 29 results below per Fightful, along with the full video:

* Clark Connors def. Jake Something

* Max The Impaler def. WARHORSE

* Johnny Warrior (Hennigan) def. Storm Grayson

* Jordan Kross def. Beast Man

* Brian Cage def. Zachary Wentz

* Top Flight def. The Velocities

* Warrior Wrestling World Championship Match: KC Navarro def. Jordan Oliver.

* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship Match: Gringo Loco def. El Hijo Del Vikingo and Arez