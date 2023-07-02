Warrior Wrestling 30 Full Results 06.30.2023: KC Navarro vs. Matt Cardona Headliner, More

The Warrior Wrestling 30 Friday Night Lights show was hosted by Warrior Wrestling on June 30 in Chicago Heights, IL. You can find the complete results (per Fightful) and some highlights — as well as the complete show — below.

* Sabin Gauge defeated Cole Radrick

* Skye Blue defeated Heather Reckless

* Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) defeated Koda Hernandez & Sorta Incredible Iverson

* Jordan Kross defeated Storm Grayson

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Warhorse

* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship Match: Gringo Loco defeated El Hijo del Vikingo and Gabriel Fuerza

* Warrior Wrestling World Championship Match: KC Navarro (w/ Frank The Clown) defeated Matt Cardona

https://twitter.com/W_W_U_Clips/status/1675329211584659456

https://twitter.com/W_W_U_Clips/status/1675323294491222016