WCPW For The Love Of The Game 2025 Results: Lee Moriarty vs. Vinnie Massaro, More

West Coast Pro Wrestling’s 2025 iteration of For The Love Of The Game took place on Friday, and the full results are online. You can see the full results from the Pacifica, California show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Alpha Zo def. Thomas Shire

* Aaron Solo & JT Thorne def. Levi Shapiro & Tails Kendo

* West Coast Pro Golden Gate Championship Match: Bret The Threat def. Timothy Thatcher

* Maya World def. Miko Alana

* Mad Dog Connelly def. Jiah Jewell

* Danny Orion def. Andrew Cass

* Lee Moriarty def. Vinnie Massaro

* Adam Priest def. Starboy Charlie