Wee Man Explains Why Brock Lesnar Slammed Him Through A Table

As we reported earlier today, Brock Lesnar and Jackass Forever cast member Wee Man had a filmed incident at a St. Louis restaurant, with Lesnar slamming him through a table. During an appearance on The Bump (via Fightful), Wee Man, real name Jason Acuna, explained what led up to that moment. He said on the incident with Brock Lesnar:

“Okay, so beforehand what was going on was a lot of trash-talking back and forth. So we showed up to dinner and Brock and his crew came by and they did a little circle walk by us and Johnny [Knoxville] goes, ‘Okay.’ So we did some trash talking via the waiters; bought drinks to send over and stuff. We may have been a little bit “full on food” and Brock comes by and I told Brock, ‘Knoxville told me you fight in a skirt.’ Brock all of a sudden just lifts me up and I’m like, ‘No, no, I was kidding.’ He goes, ‘No, sorry, too late.’ Bam!“