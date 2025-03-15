– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, former WWE Superstar and Women’s Champion Wendi Richter commented on the recent challenges made to her by reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm. Richter stated jokingly stated that she’d face

During a new interview with DS of Ring the Belle, Richter responded to the challenges, jokingly naming her price, which she added would be about $20 million.

Wendi Richter said on Toni Storm’s challenges, “I didn’t even know it. Someone said, ‘Are you gonna wrestle Toni Storm?’ I said, ‘Who’s that?’ I didn’t know who she was. You know what, I would wrestle Mike Tyson if they paid me enough. I’ll wrestle anybody.” Richter continued, “I challenge you, Toni. For $20 million. I’ll do it.”