– Earlier today we reported that Sasha Banks canceled her appearance on the Wendy Williams Show due to “personal details.”

According to a new report for Page Six, “the unexpected cancellation left everyone fuming.”

An insider said, “She won’t be booked again. She didn’t give a real reason for canceling, and she did it only hours before the show tapes, so production was left scrambling to fill her spot. Wendy ended up doing an extra segment of Hot Topics instead.”

Banks posted a cryptic message on social media on Monday, which you can read here.