Various News: Wesley Blake & Sara Lee Expecting Baby, WWN Proving Ground

December 19, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Sara Lee

– WWE Smackdown’s Wesley Blake announced on Twitter today that he and his wife, former NXT star Sara Lee, are expecting their third baby next summer.

“It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes or bags. Our hearts grew 3x times the size when we found out about baby #3 on the way. ❤️💚👶🏻Due July 2021 #HappyHolidays #HappyNewYear2021”

We’d like to send our congratulations to the happy couple.

– Here is this week’s WWN Proving Ground.

