West Coast Pro Announces Change Of Venue For WCP King Of Indies Show

West Coast Pro Wrestling has announced that their King Of Indies event this week has changed its venue. The event is set for November 16th and was originally scheduled to be held at the United Irish Culture Center in San Francisco. However, the promotion announced on Twitter on Tuesday that due to circumstances out of their control, they have had to move and will instead hold the event at the The West Coast Pro Academy.

WCPW wrote:

“Due to situations beyond of our control, King of Indies will no longer be held at the United Irish Culture Center in San Francisco. We did everything we could to avoid this, but it was ultimately our of our hands. We will be back at the UICC in the future. King of Indies 2024 will be held 10 minutes from the UICC in Pacifica Ca at The West Coast Pro Academy. King Of Indies

1021 Terra Nova Blvd

Pacifica, CA 94044”