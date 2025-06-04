West Coast Pro Announces Mystery Show For June 27

West Coast Pro Wrestling is set to hold a mystery show with a select number of fans invited to pay what they think the show is worth after. WCPW announced on Tuesday that For The Love of the Game will take place on on June 27th and that 30 fans will be invited to a “Proud to Pay” program where they will pay what they feel it’s worth after the event.

The full announcement reads:

“On June 27th, West Coast Pro will have a mystery show. A select 30 fans will be invited as a part of a Proud to Pay program where after the show, they’ll pay what they feel the show is worth. We’re just doing this… For The Love of The Game Streamed live on @HighspotsWN.”