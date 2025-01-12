West Coast Pro Only The Strong Survive Results 1.10.25: Masato Tanaka Takes On Jake Something, More

West Coast Pro held their Only The Strong Survive show on Friday night with Masato Tanaka in action and more. You can see the full results from the San Francisco show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Golden Gate Title Tournament Qualifier: Bret The Threat def. Danny Orion, Jayson Xavier, and Shimbashi

* Miracle Ones def. Los Suavecitos

* Alpha Zo fought Mad Dog Connelly to a no contest

* 1 Called Manders & Thomas Shire def. Jiah Jewell & Levi Shapiro

* Daniel Garcia & The Crush Boys def. Alan Angels & Sinner And Saint

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Zara Zakher def. B3CCA

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match: Kevin Blackwood def. Titus Alexander

* Jake Something def. Masato Tanaka