West Coast Pro Only The Strong Survive Results 1.10.25: Masato Tanaka Takes On Jake Something, More
West Coast Pro held their Only The Strong Survive show on Friday night with Masato Tanaka in action and more. You can see the full results from the San Francisco show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* West Coast Pro Wrestling Golden Gate Title Tournament Qualifier: Bret The Threat def. Danny Orion, Jayson Xavier, and Shimbashi
* Miracle Ones def. Los Suavecitos
* Alpha Zo fought Mad Dog Connelly to a no contest
* 1 Called Manders & Thomas Shire def. Jiah Jewell & Levi Shapiro
* Daniel Garcia & The Crush Boys def. Alan Angels & Sinner And Saint
* West Coast Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Zara Zakher def. B3CCA
* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match: Kevin Blackwood def. Titus Alexander
* Jake Something def. Masato Tanaka
Oh my God, look who it is @GarciaWrestling @WCProOfficial @HighspotsWN #WCPSTRONG pic.twitter.com/9VyoyVoZnS
— Kyle Pribila (@kyle_pribila) January 11, 2025
Airplane spin into the nasty lariat @1called_manders @WCProOfficial @HighspotsWN #WCPSTRONG pic.twitter.com/xplQ1L2F8E
— Kyle Pribila (@kyle_pribila) January 11, 2025
Yes, she’s doing her hot new single that just dropped @b3cca4ever @WCProOfficial @HighspotsWN #WCPSTRONG pic.twitter.com/ICCNomr91e
— Kyle Pribila (@kyle_pribila) January 11, 2025
Holy shit, sit out power-bomb through the table @JakeSomething_ @HighspotsWN @WCProOfficial #WCPSTRONG pic.twitter.com/Es5loiTYIO
— Kyle Pribila (@kyle_pribila) January 11, 2025
