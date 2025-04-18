wrestling / News
West Coast Pro Vegas Vacation Results: West Coast Pro Tag Titles Change Hands
West Coast Pro Wrestling held their Vegas Vacation event last night at MEET Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Here are results, via Fightful:
* MAO def. Jiah Jewell
* Masha Slamovich & Vinnie Massaro def. Aaron Solo & Bret The Threat
* Alpha Zo, LJ Cleary & Man Like DeReiss def. Los Suavecitos (Adrian Quest, Danny Rose & Ricky Gee)
* Danny Orion def. Grayson Pierce and Jayson Xavier and Matt Brannigan and Ryan Clancy and Terry Yaki
* Timothy Thatcher def. Trevor Lee
* Dragon Kid, Kzy & YAMATO def. Bendito & Mala Fama (Latigo & Toxin)
* West Coast Pro Heavyweight Championship: Kevin Blackwood (c) def. Calvin Tankman
* West Coast Pro Women’s Championship: Johnnie Robbie (c) def. Great Sakuya
* West Coast Pro Tag Team Championships: 1 Called Manders & Thomas Shire def. The Crush Boys (Starboy Charlie & Titus Alexander) (c)
