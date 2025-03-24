West Coast Pro West Coast Best Coast Results 3.22.25: Kevin Blackwood Defends Heavyweight Title, More

West Coast Pro’s West Coast Best Coast show took place on Saturday night in San Francisco and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, courtesy of Fightful:

* Vinnie Massaro def. Bret The Threat

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship #1 Contenders Match: Calvin Tankman def. Royce Isaacs

* Timothy Thatcher def. Marcus Mathers

* Dog Collar Match: Alpha Zo def. Mad Dog Connelly

* Jiah Jewell def. Adrian Quest, Bodhi Young Prodigy, JT Thorne, LaBron Kozone, and Matt Brannigan

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Crush Boys def. Grizzled Young Veterans

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Johnnie Robbie def. Zara Zakher

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match: Kevin Blackwood def. Trevor Lee