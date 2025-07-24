West Coast Pro Wrestling and wXw Germany Announce New International Training Partnership

West Coast Pro Wrestling and wXw Germany have issued a joint statement announcing an international training partnership. Their wrestling schools will collaborate on an exchange program aimed at athlete development and fostering cross-cultural collaboration. The press release noted that wrestlers from both promotions will get the benefits of “diverse coaching philosophies, in-ring styles, and exposure to global audiences.” It was also noted that both promotions are looking into ‘future opportunities’.

WCPW owner Scott Bregante said: “The collaboration between our schools is about more than just travel. It’s about expanding the world for our students, challenging them in new ways, and setting the stage for long-term growth and opportunity. We’re building something that will last.“