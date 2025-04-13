wrestling / News

Various News: Westside Gunn Reveals New Custom Championship Belt, UWN Coastline Clash 2025 Card

April 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Westside Gunn AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Westside Gunn has a new custom championship belt that he showed off on sotical media. The rapper and wrestling promoter posted to his Twitter account to show off his “Fly Weight Title,” as you can see below:

PWInsider reports that the following lineup is set for UWN’s Coastline Clash 2025 show, which takes place on April 29th in Irvine, California:

* UWN World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Scorpio Sky vs. Kenny
* Open Challenge: Danny Limelight vs. TBA
* Big Mama vs. Brittnie Brooks
* Zicky Dice vs. Matt Vandagriff
* EJ Sparks vs. Main Event Daniels
* Bad Dude Tito, Che Cabrera & Shane Haste vs. Lights Camera Faction
* Brandon Cutler vs. Ice Williams
* Maximilien vs. Levi Shapiro
* Alex Gracia, Buddy Royal, Fidel Bravo & more in action

You can get tickets here.

