Here’s What Is And Isn’t Changing For AEW Dynamite 2023
According to a recent Fightful Select report, AEW is preparing to alter a number of aspects for their scheduled 2023 broadcasts, but at least a few things are safe from the changes of time currently. Will Washington from Fightful’s Grapsody podcast has several AEW sources stating that “Light the Fuse” will be remaining as AEW Dynamite’s theme song, but audiences can expect to hear an altered version this coming year. The new version is said to be a “slight remix” of the song from No One Hero.
According to AEW’s Tony Khan, the major changes will be in the areas of set and production, while the wrestling and performers will remain largely as-is. Fightful’s sources also indicated that consistency will also be applied to the broadcast team.
Mike Mansury, as one of the most significant changes for AEW’s production team, is prepared to hit the ground running after the new year. Fightful reports that Mansury will be engaged in consequential efforts with the aim of improving AEW’s brand and that he has a fair bit of work ahead to do so.
