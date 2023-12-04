wrestling / News

What’s Coming This Week for WWE Network and Peacock: NXT Deadline, More

December 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Deadline Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week including NXT Deadline. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, Dec. 4
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 6
Monday Night Raw (11/5/23) **
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (1528/2023)

Thursday, Dec. 7
This Week in WWE

Friday, Dec. 8
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 9
WWE Main Event (11/23/23)
SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET
wXw World Tag Team Festival 2023 Night 2 – 12 p.m. ET
NXT Deadline 2023 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET
NXT Deadline 2023 – 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 10
Friday Night SmackDown (11/10/23)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Deadline, Peacock, WWE Network, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading