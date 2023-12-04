What’s Coming This Week for WWE Network and Peacock: NXT Deadline, More

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week including NXT Deadline. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, Dec. 4

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Monday Night Raw (11/5/23) **

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (1528/2023)

Thursday, Dec. 7

This Week in WWE

Friday, Dec. 8

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 9

WWE Main Event (11/23/23)

SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET

wXw World Tag Team Festival 2023 Night 2 – 12 p.m. ET

NXT Deadline 2023 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET

NXT Deadline 2023 – 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 10

Friday Night SmackDown (11/10/23)