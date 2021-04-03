wrestling / News
WWE News: What’s NeXT Looks At Io Shirai vs. Raquel González, Full Randy Orton vs. Kane WrestleMania 28 Match
– The latest episode of What’s NeXT is online, with McKenzie Mitchell and Alicia Taylor looking at Io Shirai’s feud with Raquel González. You can see the episode below:
– WWE also posted the full Randy Orton vs. Kane match from WrestleMania 28, which you can see below:
