WWE News: What’s NeXT Looks At Io Shirai vs. Raquel González, Full Randy Orton vs. Kane WrestleMania 28 Match

April 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Io Shirai Raquel Gonzalez

– The latest episode of What’s NeXT is online, with McKenzie Mitchell and Alicia Taylor looking at Io Shirai’s feud with Raquel González. You can see the episode below:

– WWE also posted the full Randy Orton vs. Kane match from WrestleMania 28, which you can see below:

Kane, NXT, Randy Orton, Wrestlemania 28, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

