Wild Boar Talks About His NXT Release And Upcoming Match Goals

With NXT Europe preparing to launch soon, a number of NXT UK Superstars have been released from contracts. Wild Boar is among the names of the released, and spoke to PWMania about his experiences and what he’s preparing for going forward. “Being under contract afforded me a lot of good things. When I had that injury they really helped me out over at WWE. I couldn’t have asked for better care. I’m very grateful for my time there. On the flip side of that, there wasn’t a lot of chance for me to wrestle how I really wanted to. Now I’m hustling to get work and show the world what I’ve become in the past 4 and a half years,” he said.

He also mentioned a few names he hopes to meet in the ring during his new career path, specifically referencing JONAH (formerly NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed). “I’ve been watching his stuff for the past couple of years since he was unfortunately released, now he’s killing it. I’d love to wrestle him,” Wild Boar said.