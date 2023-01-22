– Wildkat Sports held its first Wildkat Wrestling event of the year last night at the John Curtist High School in River Ridge, Louisiana. Below are some results from the card, per Fightful:

* Sug White beat Eddie Vero

* Danny Flamingo beat. Chris Steeler

* Matt Lancie versus Ryan Davidson was ruled a no-contest due to interference from Chris Steeler.

* Sheeva defeated Killa Kate

* WildKat Sports Tag Team Championship: Slime SZN (J Spade & Buku Dao) beat The Cause (Max Bane & Roger Mendez).

* Matt Lancie & Ryan Davidson were victorious over Chris Steeler & BD Brawley.

* WildKat Revolution Championship: Chuck Devine beat Rhett Titus.

* PJ Hawx beat Jace Valor.

* WildKat Sports Heavyweight Championship: Brady Pierce beat Trevor Murdoch.