wrestling / News
WildKat Wrestling Results 5.20.23: Six Man Tag Match, More
May 28, 2023 | Posted by
WildKat Wrestling held its latest event last weekend with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the River Ridge, Louisiana show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Danny Flamingo and Nate Bradley fought to a no contest when Chris Cruz and Brady Pierce interfered.
* Suge Whyte def. Dru Taylor
* Gigi Rey def. Promise Braxton
* WildKat Tag Team Championship Match: SLIME SZN def. FLY DEF
* WildKat Revolution Championship Match: Chuck Devine def. Mysterious Q & Jace Valor
* PJ Hawx def. Bryan Keith
* Danny Flamingo, Ryan Davidson & Matt Lancie def. IPC & Brady Pierce
