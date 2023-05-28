WildKat Wrestling Results 5.20.23: Six Man Tag Match, More

WildKat Wrestling held its latest event last weekend with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the River Ridge, Louisiana show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Danny Flamingo and Nate Bradley fought to a no contest when Chris Cruz and Brady Pierce interfered.

* Suge Whyte def. Dru Taylor

* Gigi Rey def. Promise Braxton

* WildKat Tag Team Championship Match: SLIME SZN def. FLY DEF

* WildKat Revolution Championship Match: Chuck Devine def. Mysterious Q & Jace Valor

* PJ Hawx def. Bryan Keith

* Danny Flamingo, Ryan Davidson & Matt Lancie def. IPC & Brady Pierce