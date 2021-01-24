Will Hobbs On His WWE Tryout, Getting Connected With AEW, Working With Team Taz

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Will Hobbs discussed how he got connected with AEW, working with Team Taz, his WWE tryout, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Will Hobbs on joining AEW: “I got a text from Marcus Mack who owns All Pro Wrestling. He said he threw my name out there and didn’t say anything more of it. Probably two hours later I got a text from QT Marshall. I thought somebody was ribbing me. I looked at my phone and threw my phone down for a few hours, and I was like, ‘OK, we’ve got a pandemic going on. Somebody is fucking with me.’ I finally responded, and QT said, ‘Are you local?’ I said, ‘No, but I’ll find a way out there.’ Found the date, got a plane ticket, got a hotel, and was on my way to Jacksonville. At that time, I had just got laid off. I had to take that risk…..it was a little bit stressful because at the time, my daughter was only two months old. So, it was like, ‘Am I gonna sit on my ass or…..'”

On working with Team Taz: “It’s cool. I’ve known Brian from out here in California for a while. I’ve known Ricky for a while. And then working with Taz, it’s cool because he actually gives me good advice on how to slow down, take your moments, be who you naturally are. A lot of times, in life, I’m an asshole, but he tells me not to do fake shit. If you’re gonna be real, people will either love it or hate it. Working with those three is cool.”

On working as an extra on SmackDown and his WWE tryout: “That was with Baron Corbin. That was in San Jose, California so just maybe 30 minutes from here from where I am. Did that whole thing, had a tryout. The tryout was good. Well, that’s a long story, but I’ll give you the short story. They said we didn’t have anything for you right now, and then just years later, getting the carrot dangling in front of me, then pretty much told them FU….right when I appeared up on AEW, you wanna say ‘Hey, remember me?’ The way I was raised, I don’t got time for that s**t……I’d rather you tell me 100 percent no than try to BS me.”

