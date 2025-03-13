Will Ospreay Says AEW Has The Best Wrestling in North America

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Will Ospreay said that he believes in AEW and said that the company has the best wrestling in North America right now. Ospreay had a match that was praised at Revolution this past Sunday, when he defeated Kyle Fletcher in a cage match.

He said: “I believe in what AEW is doing. I believe in the style. I believe in the genre. I believe it is the best wrestling in North America right now. I just want to drive that home. I want to be the guy. I want to keep doing what I’m doing out here and hope we can keep putting out these classic shows.”

He was then asked why he said North America and not the world. He added: “Michael Cole said they are more sports orientated and storytelling. That’s fair. That’s more than fair. We’re more professional wrestling based. That’s great. He’s the voice of WWE for how long? [30 years]. That’s the reason they’re doing so well. They’re telling their awesome stories, and that’s great for them, but we’re doing great stuff as well. It’s so good that both of us are doing great things. Everyone in North America that has any sort of TV is doing really well and putting out great content. Wrestling is sick right now.“