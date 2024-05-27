wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Captures International Title at AEW Double Or Nothing
Will Ospreay has his first title in AEW, winning the International Championship at Double Or Nothing. Ospreay defeated Roderick Strong on Sunday’s PPV, pinning the Undisputed Kingdom member to win the title.
Ospreay had to deal with some interference from the UK during the match before they were ejected from ringside. Toward the end of the match, Don Callis approached from the commentary booth and told Ospreay to hit the Tiger Driver ’97 but Ospreay hesitated long enough that Strong was able to counter. Ospreay was able to pick up the win with a Stormbreaker shortly after.
The win ends Strong’s reign at 85 days. Strong won the title from Orange Cassidy at AEW Revolution.
