Will Ospreay and Tatsumi Fujinami Pulled From NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Due To COVID

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that both Will Ospreay and Tatsumi Fujinami have tested positive for COVID-19 and were pulled from NJPW Wrestling Dontaku on Sunday.

Ospreay had been set to face Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IGWP United States Championship, but will now be replaced by Tomohiro Ishii. Fujinami was set to team with Shingo Takagi and BUSHI to face Zack Sabre Jr., TAKA Minchinoku and Taichi. He will be replaced by a mystery partner.

Thank you for your support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Aa a result of PCR testing, it has been determined that Tatsumi Fujinami and Will Ospreay are both positive for COVID-19, and will not be able to wrestle on Sunday May 1 at Wrestling Dontaku.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologizes to fans who were looking forward to seeing Fujinami and Ospreay wrestle. We appreciate your understanding, and join fans in wishing a speedy recovery and return.

Changes have been made to the Dontaku card as a result. In the semi main event, Tomohiro Ishii will face Hiroshi Tanahashi for the vacant IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Ishii defeated Minoru Suzuki at Windy City Riot on April 16, and is slated to wrestle Eddie Kingston in Washington DC May 14.

In Fujinami’s absence, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI will team with a mystery opponent to open the Dontaku card.

1st Match

Shingo Takagi, BUSHI & Tatsumi Fujinami vs Zack Sabre Jr, TAKA Michinoku & Taichi ->

Shingo Takagi, BUSHI & X vs Zack Sabre Jr, TAKA Michinoku & Taichi

8th Match- IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Will Ospreay vs Hiroshi Tanahashi->

Tomohiro Ishii vs Hiroshi Tanahashi