Will Ospreay Calls Out Jon Moxley Following Wrestle Kingdom 18
Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley still seem on a collision course despite having locked horns at NJPW’s tentpole event. Speaking to the assembled media during the Wrestle Kingdom 18 post-event press conference, Ospreay discussed still eyeing a clash with Jon Moxley following their three way match for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship which David Finlay captured.
Ospreay called out Moxley, saying during the press conference (per Fightful):
“To Moxley, we are never gonna be done. I’m glad you stuck to your deal for those first five minutes. A deal’s a deal. Thanks a lot for that. But we are nowhere near done. You said you wanted a war? A war is coming to you, my friend, and it’s coming on home turf. So this time, make sure you keep your head on a swivel.”