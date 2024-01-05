Will Ospreay Calls Out Jon Moxley Following Wrestle Kingdom 18

Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley still seem on a collision course despite having locked horns at NJPW’s tentpole event. Speaking to the assembled media during the Wrestle Kingdom 18 post-event press conference, Ospreay discussed still eyeing a clash with Jon Moxley following their three way match for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship which David Finlay captured.

Ospreay called out Moxley, saying during the press conference (per Fightful):